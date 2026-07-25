MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 70 servicemen and an electronic warfare station in the Battlegroup Dnepr responsibility zone over the past 24 hours, according to Andrey Klinov, head of the Battlegroup's press center.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 70 servicemen in manpower over the past 24 hours. Unmanned aerial vehicle units in the grouping's area of responsibility destroyed 15 vehicles and an electronic warfare station," he said.

Klinov added that during intensive combat operations, Battlegroup Dnepr units defeated a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a marine brigade, and a territorial defense brigade in the area of Belenkoye, Orekhovoye, and Zapasny in the Zaporozhye region.