Russia rejects ICAO Council’s accusations on MH17 case as illegitimate — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russia will not recognize the illegitimate ruling of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council placing the responsibility for the 2014 Malaysia Airlines MH17 crash on Russia, the foreign ministry said.

According to the Dutch government, the ICAO Council ruled that Russia was responsible for downing the civilian aircraft and thus violating the 1944 Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation.

"Russia will not recognize the Council’s ruling. It is illegitimate and violates the 1944 Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation and its own rule of procedure. Unlike the biased majority on the Council, Russia remains committed to UN Security Council resolution 2166 (2014) and the cause of identifying the real causes of the air crash," it said.

The ministry has denied Russia’s involvement in the 2014 Malaysia Airlines MH17 crash. "Last year, on June 17, 2024, Russia halted its participation in this investigation because it was impossible to ensure the unbiasedness of the probe amid numerous procedural violations by the ICAO Council and Secretariat. Moscow’s principles position, however, remains unchanged - Russia has nothing to do with the MH17 crash and all allegations otherwise by Australia and the Netherlands are in opposition to the facts," it said. "Prior to this, Russia presented to the Council convincing factual and legal evidence of its noninvolvement in the crash and shared this data with all members countries of the Council."

"It was Kiev that refused from closing the airspace over the combat operations zone and used civilian passenger aircraft, such as MH17, as a shield for its bombers," the ministry stressed.

According to the ministry, the Russia side several times suggested that the Council conduct a thorough and independent international investigation of the MH17 crash in line with UN Security Council resolution 2166 (2014). "But being guided by political motives and in violation of the established procedure, the Council refused to conduct such an investigation and instead took for granted Australia’s and the Netherlands’ allegations and the findings of the joint investigative team, which includes Australia, the Netherlands, and Ukraine, or countries that are directly interested in demonizing Russia," the ministry noted, adding that the Council ignored the fact that the findings of the Netherlands’ probe were built on evidence of anonymous witnesses, whose identities were not disclosed, and on material of dubious origin that were handed over by a party concerned - Ukraine’s Security Service.

The ministry stressed that the Netherlands and Australia’s allegations that their evidence was based on satellite photos are not true because they have never has such images.

Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur crashed in the Donetsk Region of Ukraine on July 17, 2014, killing 298 people from ten countries. A joint investigative team (JIT) comprising representatives from Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Ukraine, was established in order to carry out a criminal investigation into the crash. The case was heard at the Hague District Court. In November 2022, the court found three people guilty in the case and sentenced them in absentia to life imprisonment. They were former militia leader of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Igor Girkin, also known as Igor Strelkov, and his subordinates Sergey Dubinsky, Oleg Pulatov and Leonid Kharchenko. Oleg Pulatov, the fourth defendant and the only one whose interests were represented by a team of lawyers, was acquitted due to lack of evidence. Russian officials have repeatedly doubted the JIT’s findings, pointing to the groundlessness of the prosecution’s arguments and reluctance to take into account conclusions from Moscow’s probe.