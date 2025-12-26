MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Fighters of the 37th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade of Russia’s Battlegroup East have created necessary conditions for isolating a large Ukrainian army logistics center after liberating the settlement of Kosovtsevo in the Zaporozhye Region, a source in Russian defense circles told TASS.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier on Friday that Battlegroup East units had liberated the settlement of Kosovtsevo in the Zaporozhye Region over the past 24 hours.

"As a result of active combat operations, conditions have been created for blocking a large enemy logistics center and up to a platoon of manpower of the Ukrainian army’s 110th separate mechanized brigade and 33rd separate assault regiment, two armored combat vehicles and five Baba-Yaga hexacopters have been destroyed," the defense source said.