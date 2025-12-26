Google plans to move obsolete servers out of Russia — RBC

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. US-based tech giant Google sent a letter to Russian Internet providers with a notice that it plans to pick up Dell R720 cached data servers because of the end of their life, RBC news outlet reports, citing several sources among providers.

The case in point are the servers used as part of the Google Global Cache system that expedites the content delivery for users. The US company installs such servers with communication operators worldwide, including in Russia by 2022. The servers store the Google content having the highest demand among Internet users, including videos from the YouTube, maps, updates for Android-based apps and the Chrome web browser, and images from the Google search.

A source of the news outlet in the market that received the letter said that Google requested in an updating letter to disconnect and extract such servers from racks and provide the address for their pickup. Europe-based MPK Asset Solutions, which specializes in lifecycle management of the IT equipment, including its disposal, purchase, sale, dismantling and data destruction, is dealing with the equipment transfer from Google, the RBC source said.

Production of this model of Dell servers was discontinued and decommissioning is scheduled to start on January 26 of the next year, the letter says.