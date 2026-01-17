Russia to present over 200 military products at exhibition in UAE

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Russia will present over 200 military products at the UMEX 2026 international unmanned systems exhibition in Abu Dhabi, UAE, the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation reported.

"The exhibition will feature participation from Russian defense industry enterprises: Technodinamika, Kalashnikov Concern, UEC, STC, and Aeroscan. The Russian exhibit will cover 364 square meters. A total of 211 military products will be on display," the report said.

Rosoboronexport is the organizer of the Russian exhibit. In Abu Dhabi, Russia will also showcase the Lancet-E reconnaissance and strike system.

The international exhibition will showcase unmanned and robotic systems, autonomous ground vehicles and robotics, unmanned marine platforms, simulation systems and simulators for personnel training, artificial intelligence technologies, and the integration of unmanned systems into the defense, civil, environmental, and humanitarian sectors

The exhibition will run from January 19 to 22.