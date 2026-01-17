Over 50 mosques burned in Iran during protests — embassy in Russia

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Over 50 mosques and 180 ambulances were burned in Iran during the protest days, according to the materials provided to TASS by Iran’s embassy in Russia.

"Attacks on ambulances: 180 ambulances were burned in three active days. Damage in the capital: in Tehran alone, 26 banks and 25 mosques were set on fire. Attacks on religious sites: across the country, 53 mosques were subjected to attacks and arson, which is unprecedented not only in Iran but in all Muslim countries," the materials stated.

According to the embassy, there were also killings of the wounded. "The wounded were finished off. In one instance, when people tried to transport the wounded to a hospital, a group of ‘volunteers’ offered to help, but later all 11 wounded individuals were found killed by gunshots to the head," the embassy noted.

Unrest in Iran began on December 29 after street protests triggered by a sharp fall in the Iranian rial exchange rate, and spread to most major cities. Authorities reported the deaths of 40 law enforcement officers. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, armed terrorists appeared among the demonstrators on January 8. The Iranian authorities blamed Israel and the United States for organizing the unrest.