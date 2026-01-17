Denmark surprised by Trump’s threat to impose duties — Foreign Minister

STOCKHOLM, January 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's intention to impose imports duties on eight European countries in connection with the situation around Greenland is unexpected, said Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen.

"The president's statement came as a surprise," the minister was quoted as saying by Ritzau news agency. "We are in close contact with the European Commission and other partners on this issue." He said Denmark and its NATO allies had sent military personnel to Greenland "to increase security in the Arctic."

Trump promised to levy duties of 10% on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Great Britain, Finland and the Netherlands until an agreement was reached on the acquisition of Greenland. According to him, the duties will come into force on February 1, and on June 1 they will increase to 25%. The head of the American administration actually criticized Europe's intention to send military personnel to Greenland, calling it a "very dangerous game." Trump argued that owning Greenland was necessary to strengthen U.S. national security and effectively deploy the U.S. Golden Dome missile defense system.