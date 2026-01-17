Argentine microsatellite to be launched into space along with NASA's lunar mission

BUENOS AIRES, January 17. /TASS/. An Argentine microsatellite will be launched into space along with the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Artemis II lunar mission, the office of the South American republic’s President, Javier Milei, reported.

"During the launch, the Argentine microsatellite Atenea of the National Space Activities Commission developed jointly with the Argentine company VENG, and with the participation of the Argentine Institute of Radio Astronomy, the National Atomic Energy Commission, the National University of La Plata, the National University of San Martin, and the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Buenos Aires, will be deployed," the report said.

The microsatellite will be deployed 70,000 kilometers from Earth, a record distance for Argentine satellites. "In space, Atenea will measure radiation in deep orbits, test components for space applications, receive GPS data for geostationary transfer orbits, and test long-distance communication channels," according to the report.