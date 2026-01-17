Almost 50% of Germans support boycott of FIFA World Cup if US seizes Greenland — poll

BERLIN, January 17. /TASS/. Almost half of Germans will support a boycott of the 2026 FIFA World Cup if the United States annexes Greenland by force, according to a survey conducted by the INSA Sociological Institute commissioned by the Bild newspaper.

The 2026 World Cup will be held in the US, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

According to the poll, 47% of the participants answered ‘yes’ to the question whether Germany should boycott the 2026 World Cup in the event of the annexation of Greenland by the United States. 35% of respondents reject the boycott, while another 18% could not give an answer. The survey was conducted on January 15-16 among 1,002 people.

Earlier, Christian Democratic Union foreign policy expert Jurgen Hardt said that a boycott of the World Cup should be considered as a last resort to bring US President Donald Trump to reason on the Greenland issue.

Trump has repeatedly stated the need for Greenland to join the United States. Even during his first term as president, he offered to buy out the island, and in March 2025 he expressed confidence that it could be annexed.

Greenland is part of Denmark as an autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen, in addition to allied commitments to NATO, signed the Greenland Defense Treaty, under which the United States has committed itself to defending the island from possible aggression.