Carney accepts Trump’s offer to join Peace Council on Gaza — newspaper

WASHINGTON, January 17. /TASS/. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has accepted US President Donald Trump's offer to join the Peace Council that will govern the Gaza Strip, The Globe and Mail reported.

An official source said that Carney had accepted an invitation to join Trump's Peace Council. Carney, who has completed his visit to China, is leaving for Qatar on Saturday. Next, he will take part in the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 19-23.

According to a statement released by the White House on Friday, the Peace Council chaired by Trump will include his special representative Steve Witkoff, entrepreneur and son-in-law of the American leader Jared Kushner, former British Prime Minister (1997-2007) Tony Blair, owner of investment company Apollo Global Management Mark Rowan, head of the World Bank Ajay Banga and Trump's deputy national security adviser Robert Gabriel.

On October 9, Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, the United States and Turkey, agreed to implement the first phase of the peace plan presented by Trump. The next day a ceasefire came into effect.

Under the agreement, Israeli troops withdrew to a Yellow Line, retaining more than 50% of the enclave's territory under their control. The second phase of the deal involves the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the enclave, the deployment of international stabilization forces, as well as the start of work of structures for managing the sector, including the Peace Council.