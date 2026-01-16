Situation in Middle East: Putin holds telephone talks with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin held separate telephone conversations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Kremlin press service reported.

TASS has compiled the key details of the contacts.

Conversation with Netanyahu

- During the telephone conversation, Putin and Netanyahu discussed the current state of affairs in the Middle East and the situation around Iran.

- The Russian leader outlined fundamental approaches in favor of intensifying political-diplomatic steps aimed at ensuring stability and security in the region.

- Putin also confirmed the readiness of the Russian side to "continue appropriate mediation efforts and foster constructive dialogue with the participation of all interested states."

- The parties agreed to continue contacts at different levels.

Conversation with Pezeshkian

- During the telephone conversation, Putin and Pezeshkian spoke in favor of the swift normalization of the situation around Iran and in the region as a whole.

- Moscow and Tehran confirmed their "commitment to further strengthening" their strategic partnership and the "practical implementation of joint economic projects in various sectors."

- Pezeshkian informed Putin of the efforts being made to normalize the situation in the Islamic Republic.