Brazil's defense ministry calling for stronger air defenses after US strikes on Venezuela

RIO DE JANEIRO, January 17. /TASS/. Brazil's ground forces are pushing for the rapid strengthening of the country's air defense systems and the creation of its own UAV fleet, CNN Brasil reported, citing Brazilian General Tomas Paiva.

The country’s president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, held a meeting with the leadership of the armed forces following the US aggression against Venezuela, according to the report. Paiva pointed out in his report to the head of state "strategic vulnerabilities" in the republic's defense capabilities. The military commander emphasized the need to upgrade medium-and long-range air defense systems, modernize the helicopter fleet, and purchase reconnaissance and attack drones.

During the meeting, Brazil's Defense Minister Jose Mucio Monteiro noted that approximately 10,000 troops currently provide security for the northern border in the Amazon region with Venezuela. However, the troops' technical equipment needs to be reviewed to address new threats, according to the minister.

On January 3, the United States attacked civilian and military targets in Venezuela. The Foreign Minister of the Bolivarian Republic called Washington's actions military aggression. A state of emergency was declared in the country. US President Donald Trump confirmed the strikes on Venezuelan territory. Washington carried out an operation to capture and remove Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, from the country.