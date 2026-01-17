MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Russian servicemen have liberated Privolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Priluki in the Zaporozhye Region, the Russian defense ministry reported.

"Units of Battlegroup South, as a result of decisive actions, liberated the settlement of Privolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Units of Battlegroup East advanced into the depth of the enemy’s defense and liberated the settlement of Priluki in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry stated.

TASS has compiled the main information about the situation in the special military operation zone over the past 24 hours.

The Russian defense ministry reported that Russian air defense systems shot down two long-range Neptune missiles and 214 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones in the past 24 hours. "Air defense systems shot down 6 HIMARS multiple launch rocket system projectiles of US production, two long-range Neptune missiles and 214 fixed-wing drones," the ministry stated.

According to the ministry, Ukrainian troops lost approximately 1,305 personnel in the special military operation zone over the past 24 hours: losses were up to 170 soldiers in the responsibility zone of Battlegroup North, over 210 in the responsibility zone of Battlegroup Wes, up to 225 in the responsibility zone of Battlegroup South, over 440 in the responsibility zone of Battlegroup Center, over 210 in the responsibility zone of Battlegroup East and up to 50 in the responsibility zone of Battlegroup Dnepr.

The Russian defense ministry also reported Russian troops striking energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army and temporary deployment points in 167 districts over the day. "Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles and missile and artillery troops struck energy and transport infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Ukrainian forces, ammunition depots, assembly workshops, storage sites, pre-flight preparation and launch sites for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 167 districts," the ministry said.