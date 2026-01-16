Russia capable of persuading NATO countries to abandon provocations in Baltic region

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Russia has a sufficient arsenal of means to convincingly persuade NATO countries to abandon provocations in the Baltic Sea region, Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin said in an interview with TASS.

"Russia has a wide range of measures to effectively persuade NATO countries to refrain from provocative actions in the Baltic [Sea region]," he said. "Our arsenal includes more than just diplomatic protests. The Russian side has already been forced to demonstrate other ways to respond to attempts to stop and seize ships," the diplomat added.

"The desire of NATO countries to restrict the freedom of navigation for ships carrying Russian cargo or [cargo] registered in Russia under various pretexts is and will be met with the most decisive opposition," he stressed.

"Russia will not allow navigation in the Baltic Sea to be regulated according to NATO and the European Union's model," Barbin emphasized, adding that "they will have to comply with international law, especially the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea."