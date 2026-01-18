MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russia and Saudi Arabia plan to expand air service in 2026, Russian Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin said in an interview with TASS.

"We intend to increase the number of international routes from Krasnodar, and plans are in place to expand flights to Saudi Arabia," he said.

According to the minister, Oman Air also plans this year to increase the number of flights to Moscow and to expand the geography of its services to St. Petersburg, Kazan, Ekaterinburg, and Sochi. In addition, at the end of 2025 the carrier began operating flights from the resort city of Salalah to Moscow.

"We are in a very active negotiating position with all friendly countries" Nikitin added.