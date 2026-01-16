All districts in Kupyansk controlled by Russian troops — Battlegroup West

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The settlement of Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region is fully under control of Russian units, Battlegroup West Commander Colonel General Sergey Kuzovlev said.

Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov listened to the report of the battlegroup commander and inquired about the situation around Kupyansk. "In general, as I understand, is Kupyansk in the mop-up conditions now?" the minister asked.

"All the city districts are under control of Russian troops" despite unsuccessful attempts of the adversary to break into Kupyansk, the general said.