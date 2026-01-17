Ukraine’s entry ‘to blow up’ EU budget — newspaper

GENEVA, January 17. /TASS/. Ukraine's possible accession to the EU would "blow up" the union's budget, Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung reported.

According to its estimates, joining the EU will be "a challenge not only for Ukraine, but also for the European Union." The publication notes that Ukraine is a poor country with a large agricultural sector, the largest of the current candidates for EU membership. But its GDP per capita adjusted for purchasing power "is only about half that of Bulgaria, which is currently the poorest EU nation."

"This combination of factors can overload the existing transfer systems [within the union] and blow up the EU budget," the story said.

Earlier, the Financial Times reported that the European Commission is discussing preliminary proposals for the reform of the EU accession system. The plan introduces a two-stage model that can accelerate Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

On December 31, Politico said Ukraine was unable to make progress on joining the EU in 2025, despite calls from Brussels to accelerate reforms in the field of the rule of law and the fight against corruption.