Swedish PM says blackmail in situation with Greenland inadmissible

STOCKHOLM, January 17. /TASS/. Sweden will allow no blackmail in the Greenland situation, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said commenting on the US plans to levy 10% duties against the kingdom and some other countries.

"We will not allow ourselves to be blackmailed," he said on X. "This is an EU issue that affects many more countries than those that are currently singled out. Sweden is currently in intensive negotiations with other EU countries, Norway and the UK on a joint response."

US President Donald Trump said earlier that the US would levy the duties on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Great Britain, Finland and the Netherlands until an agreement was reached on the acquisition of Greenland. According to him, the duties will come into force on February 1, and on June 1 they will increase to 25%.

Trump has repeatedly stated the need for Greenland to join the United States. Even during his first term as president, he offered to buy out the island, and in March 2025 he expressed confidence that it could be annexed.

Greenland is part of Denmark as an autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen, in addition to allied commitments to NATO, signed the Greenland Defense Treaty, under which the United States has committed itself to defending the island from possible aggression.