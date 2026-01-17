Washington supports Damascus stance on steps against Kurdish coalition — Syrian MFA

TUNIS, January 18. /TASS/. The Syrian transitional government is in contact with the US administration regarding military action against the Kurdish coalition, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the Syrian Foreign Ministry announced in a commentary to Syria TV, stressing that Washington supports Damascus's position.

"We are in constant contact with the Trump administration to clarify the government's goals in the military operation against the SDF <...> The American administration supports our position regarding actions against the SDF," the Foreign Ministry stated.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that "the goal of the military operation is to create conditions under which the Kurdish coalition will fulfill its obligations under the March 10 agreement."

According to the Syrian Foreign Ministry, Washington stands in solidarity with Damascus "on the issue of unifying Syrian territory."

The ministry also reported that the Syrian transitional government "is aligning actions with the US administration on the fight against the Islamic State (a terrorist group banned in Russia - TASS) and monitoring the security situation."

On Saturday, the Syrian army entered the city of Tabqa, where the Euphrates hydroelectric power station is located, the operative command of the armed forces of the Syrian interim government said.

Earlier on Saturday, government forces occupied at least eight settlements in the province of Raqqa, which was previously controlled by the Kurds.

In a statement, the SDF command called the actions of the Syrian army "treacherous." Earlier, a ceasefire agreement was signed between the authorities and the Kurds.

On March 10, 2025 Syria’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa and SDF commander Mazloum Abdi signed an agreement for the Kurdish alliance to be incorporated into the government’s armed forces.

But subsequent rounds of negotiations revealed significant differences in the positions of the SDF and the transitional government. The Kurds insisted on the creation of a decentralized system of governance. The Syrian government demanded that the northeastern regions be administratively and militarily subordinated to the central authorities.