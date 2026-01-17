Trump's tariffs over Greenland to undermine US-European relations — von der Leyen

BRUSSELS, January 17. /TASS/. The import tariffs planned by US President Donald Trump for eight European countries until Washington is allowed to buy Greenland will undermine Atlantic relations and threaten to push them into a downward spiral, heads of the European Commission and the European Council Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa said on X.

"Tariffs would undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral. Europe will remain united, coordinated, and committed to upholding its sovereignty," they said.

Responding to the United States' dissatisfaction with the upcoming military exercises of European countries in Greenland, they noted that "the pre-coordinated Danish exercise, conducted with allies, responds to the need to strengthen Arctic security and poses no threat to anyone."

"The EU stands in full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland. Dialogue remains essential, and we are committed to building on the process begun already last week between the Kingdom of Denmark and the US."

Trump has promised to levy 10% import duties on Great Britain, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland, France and Sweden, which will remain in place until the parties reach agreements on "complete and total purchase" of Greenland by Washington. This decision will take effect on February 1, Trump said. Starting from June 1, the duties will increase to 25%. He also blasted Europe’s intention to send its forces to Greenland, calling it a "very dangerous game." Trump argued that owning Greenland is necessary to strengthen US national security and effectively deploy the American Golden Dome missile defense system.