LUGANSK, January 18. /TASS/. By driving out scattered groups of Ukrainian armed forces remaining south of the village of Yampol in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Russian troops will reduce the number of enemy attacks on the neighboring Lugansk People's Republic, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

According to him, the liberation of Zakotnoye will make it possible for Russian troops to destroy the groups of the Ukrainian armed forces remaining in the gray zone south of Yampol.

Scattered detachments of the Ukrainian army are currently still attempting to withdraw from the south of this town, Marochko said.

"The liberation of Zakotnoye is a significant success for our armed forces, as it not only addresses many issues related to covering the rear of our advancing group, but will also generally secure the safety of our citizens of the Lugansk People's Republic. Yampol is the settlement from which Ukrainian militants have been launching attacks on the Lugansk People's Republic for a very long time," he noted.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Zakotnoye on January 16. Russian forces took Yampol in November 2025.