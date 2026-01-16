Senior Russian legislator slams US fund's suit for 'tsarist debts' as legal aggression

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The filing of a lawsuit in a US court by the American firm Noble Capital RSD against Russia for a purported payment of $225.8 billion - claimed to be for "tsarist debts" - can be viewed as an act of "legal aggression" orchestrated by Russia’s adversaries, according to Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev, speaking to TASS.

Previously, Noble Capital RSD initiated legal proceedings demanding the sum based on alleged obligations under sovereign bonds issued during the Russian Empire. The defendants listed include the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Finance, the Central Bank of Russia, and the National Welfare Fund.

Kosachev characterized this move as part of a broader strategy of "legal aggression" against Russia, suggesting that it may also be driven by internal US political forces. "I do not rule out that these could be elements within the US domestic political struggle who are betting on prolonging the conflict in Ukraine and undermining the peace initiatives of the current administration under Donald Trump. This appears to be a strategic objective," he explained.

He further noted that the tactical aim might be "to create legal risks and uncertainty surrounding Russian sovereign assets, thereby attempting to influence the negotiating positions of the US and Russia regarding Ukraine settlement talks."

Additionally, Kosachev emphasized the need for thorough verification of the plaintiff’s background. He pointed out that Noble Capital RSD is incorporated in Delaware and is purportedly the assignee and legal owner of sovereign bonds originally issued by the Russian Imperial Government to US investors. "Second, the sanctions context immediately draws our attention. The claim repeatedly references sanctions and Russia’s sovereign assets. For instance, the plaintiff asserts that 'the debt on the Russian Empire's bonds can be repaid using Russia’s sovereign assets blocked in the U.S. due to sanctions’," he added.