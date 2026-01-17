Russian ombudsman calls resumption of prisoners of war swap with Ukraine priority

GENEVA, January 17. /TASS/. Unblocking the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is the key task, said Russia’s Commissioner for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova.

"The number one issue today is to unblock prisoner exchange processes," she told Russian journalists after a meeting with head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric.

According to her, it is unclear what Ukraine iwants.

"I have handed over the lists of the Ukrainian servicemen who are on our territory and whom we are ready to transfer," the ombudsman said, adding that Ukraine had previously handed over the lists, and Russia had agreed to return them. "We hope that the exchanges will be resumed."

Moskalkova said it is currently difficult to talk about the possible timing of the exchanges, or the number of prisoners. "This is such a complex topic that there can always be nuances until the last hour that can disrupt the process or change its direction," she said.

Earlier, the ICRC said that Spoljarich had met with Moskalkova and her Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Lubinets. It said the discussion focused on meeting the needs of the prisoners of war, civilians deprived of their liberty, and missing persons.