Europe to respond to US duties related to Greenland — Macron

PARIS, January 17. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron has promised a coordinated response from the European countries to the US decision to impose duties on February 1 over Washington’s wish to annex Greenland, he said on X.

"Threats of tariffs are unacceptable and have no place in this context. The Europeans will respond to them unanimously and in a coordinated manner, if they are approved. We will defend European sovereignty," Macron wrote.

"No intimidation or threats" would affect France. According to Macron, Paris will join the military exercises in Greenland based on its commitment to the sovereignty of states in Europe and the United Nations. He also promised to discuss the current situation with France's European partners.

US President Donald Trump promised to keep 10% import duties on Great Britain, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland, France and Sweden from February 1 and until the parties reach agreements on a full and final acquisition of Greenland. From June 1, the duties will increase to 25%. Trump criticized Europe's intention to send its forces to Greenland, calling it a "very dangerous game." He argued that owning Greenland is necessary to strengthen US national security and effectively deploy the American Golden Dome missile defense system.