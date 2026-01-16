Dmitriev calls Canada 52nd state of US

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Special presidential envoy and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev commented on potential cooperation between Canada and China.

"Canada announces the strategic partnership with China. Can the 52nd state do that? (Greenland would be 51st)," he wrote on his X page.

On Thursday, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney discussed bilateral economic cooperation. The Chinese head of government said that Beijing intends to promote stable trade growth with Canada, simplify customs procedures, and deepen cooperation in finance, alternative energy, digital technology, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing to create new economic growth opportunities. Li Qiang pointed to the two countries' optimal complementarity, confirming their great potential for cooperation.