MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky is thinking about what to do not to hold elections and not lose power, ex-leader of the banned Opposition Platform — for Life party Viktor Medvedchuk told TASS in an interview.

"Zelensky, if he agrees to the polls, it will be only with a guarantee of their 100% falsification. And he has an opportunity for large-scale falsification. The illegitimate does not hide that he can go to the polls only under pressure. The bloody clown has already sold Ukraine to the United States, and it remains only to be drained and disposed of. The narcofuhrer knows this and takes his time, thinking about how to get through. But there are no opportunities to hold legitimate elections reflecting the will of Ukrainian citizens," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin made it clear that he would recognize the legitimacy of the elections only if the votes of Ukrainian citizens residing in Russia were taken into account, and Zelensky had already refused to do so. "This means that Russia will not recognize what the bloody clown will rig and there will be no point in these elections and their results. In Kiev, they are again feeding everyone empty promises," Medvedchuk said.

Medvedchuk said that to hold elections and recognize their results as legitimate, it is not enough to allow all Ukrainian citizens to vote, including those who are currently in Russia, it is also necessary to bring Ukrainian legislation into line with the constitution, repeal anti-Russian laws and decrees, and return their legitimate rights to Ukrainian citizens.

"This criminal legislation has outlawed the entire electorate, which demands normalization of relations with Russia. It is necessary to lift the ban on the activities of 18 opposition parties and grant amnesty to the repressed. Without this, the election results will be illegitimate," he concluded.