BERLIN, January 17. /TASS/. Tino Chrupalla, co-chairman of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, drew attention to the successes of the Russian army and called on the West to recognize the reality in Ukraine.

"We are observing new territorial successes of the Russian army. Here we need to finally recognize reality," he said in an interview with the Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

Chrupalla noted the need for a compromise to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. "Compromise may be painful for Ukraine, but there will be no more deaths," he said. "The alternative would be a further spread of the war and escalation throughout Europe."

According to Chrupalla, Germany and the United Kingdom "are not ready to help defuse tensions and are fueling the conflict with new arms supplies and money." The AfD leader also said that as long as the conflict continues, his party will not take the initiative to introduce military service in Germany.