MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Emergency blackouts in Kiev directly hurt Ukraine’s combat capability, ex-leader of the banned Opposition Platform - for Life party Viktor Medvedchuk told TASS in an interview.

When asked how the blackout in the Ukrainian capital and disruptions in other regions would affect Ukraine's ability to conduct military operations, he noted that while residents of the frontline regions had already suffered from the war, "Kiev used to live a peaceful life," and its many residents and residents of the western part of the country "profited by raising the rent for refugees.

"Now they will have to rent apartments themselves, live wherever they have to, or fight for survival in cold houses. But it should be remembered that those who are suffering, freezing, and staying without electricity today, and those who profit from the war are different people. The latter are fine, they are quite happy with this situation. And they are doing their dirty work, profiting from the grief and deaths of Ukrainians," Medvedchuk said. "This should not go unpunished. Fighting is not going on to freeze ordinary people, but to exterminate the criminals who profit from the war. Of course, all this directly affects the combat capability of the Ukrainian army."

Medvedchuk said that today Vladimir Zelensky is more busy confronting Kiev mayor Vitaly Klitschko than assessing the situation in the country and caring for the citizens.

"The bloody clown does not skimp on accusations, although he has done everything to make the people of Kiev suffer today," he said. "Western experts warned Zelensky about a blackout in the capital and in the country as a whole. However, the opportunity to siphon off Western aid clouded the mind of his criminal gang."

According to Medvedchuk, while the mass of corrupt officials from Zelensky's criminal gang "are in warm countries, and they are not threatened by cold, hunger, or shelling," the people of Kiev "really suffer terribly, and this radically changes the overall picture."

About the blackout in the Ukrainian capital

Emergency blackouts have been in effect in Kiev for the fifth day in a row. Currently, an emergency situation regime is in effect in the energy sector. There are hours-long blackouts every day in all regions. Supermarkets, cafes and restaurants suspend their work, and schools extend holidays or switch to distance learning. The situation is the worst in Kiev.

On January 9, Klitschko urged residents to leave the capital if possible due to problems with heat and electricity supply. As eyewitnesses previously told TASS, electricity in Kiev appears for two to three hours a day, there are interruptions in the operation of heating and water supply systems.