Finland opens probe into three German snow trekkers who trespassed border into Russia

STOCKHOLM, January 16. /TASS/. The Finnish Border Guard has launched a probe into three German tourists who allegedly violated the border with Russia while trekking through the snow earlier this week, Finland’s border service said in a press release on its website.

"Three snowshoed German tourists are suspected of illegally traversing the state border between Finland and Russia and back on the night of Wednesday, January 14, 2026. The incident is being looked into as a suspected crime on the state border," the press release reads.

According to the Finnish Border Guard, the adventurists crossed the border in Paljakka in northeastern Finland’s Kuusamo "out of curiosity." There was no fence where they crossed, it specified.

The Finnish border commissaire has contacted his Russian counterpart, the service added. The probe is ongoing.