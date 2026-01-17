New Ukrainian defense minister shows no sign of thinking about peace — senator

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The team of the new Ukrainian Defense Minister Mikhail Fyodorov does not think about peace, but bluntly declares that its task is to make the cost of the conflict unbearable for Russia, Konstantin Basyuk, deputy head of the Federation Council’s Committee for Defense and Security, said.

Fyodorov earlier said that the number of draft dodgers amounts to 2 million, 200,000 people voluntarily left their military units, while the military budget deficit stands at 300 billion hryvnias.

"The new team of the military agency explicitly states that their task is to make the price of war unbearable for Russia. They don't think about any peace. I think it is critically important to take this into account when planning a further course of the special operation and in the negotiation process," Basyuk said.

In his opinion, Ukraine has the motivation and willingness to wage an armed conflict "to the end." At the same time, behind the words about a systemic crisis in the management of the armed forces, the problems of mobilization, trust and discipline in the army, the theses of the new defense minister indicate "a clear understanding of the options for the development of the army and the transformation of approaches to the war," the senator believes. This includes the priorities for the development of unmanned aircraft, increasing the range of weapons, supporting defense technology companies and an equal access to the development of all Ukrainian enterprises ready to work for the war.