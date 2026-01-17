Leading faction in European Parliament wants to put on hold zero tariffs on US products

BRUSSELS, January 18. /TASS/. The leading faction in the European Parliament (EP) will demand a revision of the EU-US tariff agreement, which provides for zero tariffs for the United States, Manfred Weber, head of the leading faction in the European Parliament, the European People's Party (EPP), announced.

"The EPP is in favor of the EU-U.S. trade deal, but given [US President] Donald Trump’s threats regarding Greenland, approval is not possible at this stage. The 0% tariffs on U.S. products must be put on hold," he wrote on the X social network.

Trump has promised to levy 10% import duties on Great Britain, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland, France and Sweden, which will remain in place until the parties reach agreements on "complete and total purchase" of Greenland by Washington. This decision will take effect on February 1, Trump said. Starting from June 1, the duties will increase to 25%. He also blasted Europe’s intention to send its forces to Greenland, calling it a "very dangerous game." Trump argued that owning Greenland is necessary to strengthen US national security and effectively deploy the American Golden Dome missile defense system.