Kremlin welcomes signals from Rome, Paris, Berlin regarding dialogue with Moscow

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The Kremlin has noted signals from Italy, France, and Germany regarding the need for dialogue with Russia and considers this a positive development in the positions of Western countries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We have noted statements made in recent days by a number of European leaders, namely by Paris, Rome, and even Berlin, strange as it may seem, in favor of the idea that, after all, in order to have stability in Europe, it is necessary to talk to the Russians. This is entirely consistent with our vision," he pointed out.

"If this truly reflects the Europeans' strategic vision, then it is a positive development in their positions," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman recalled that, not long ago, European capitals were making statements that ruled out any possibility of dialogue with Russia, speaking only of the need to defeat it. "Such utopian statements! Let's see how events unfold now," he said.

Peskov emphasized that this kind of dialogue has been established with the Americans. "We highly appreciate the Americans' efforts in this regard," he said.