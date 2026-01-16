Witkoff announces US demands for Iran on diplomatic settlement

NEW YORK, January 16. /TASS/. US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff announced Washington's demands to Tehran for a diplomatic settlement of the situation.

"I hope there's a diplomatic resolution. I really do. There are four issues: nuclear enrichment, missiles - they have to cut back on their inventory. The actual material that they have, which is roughly 2,000 kilograms, which is enriched anywhere between 3.67% and 60, and the proxies, of course," he said, speaking at a conference organized by the Israel-America Council non-profit organization in Florida. "If they want to come back to the League of Nations, we can solve those four problems diplomatically, and then that would be a great resolution. And I think the alternative is a bad one," the envoy added.

Unrest in Iran began on December 29 after street protests triggered by a sharp fall in the Iranian rial exchange rate, spreading across most major cities. Authorities reported the deaths of 40 law enforcement officers. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, armed terrorists appeared among the demonstrators on January 8. The Iranian authorities blamed Israel and the United States for organizing the unrest. US President Donald Trump previously stated that he was seriously considering the use of force against Tehran.