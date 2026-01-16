World heading toward chaos due to West's actions — MFA

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The world is rapidly moving toward total chaos due to the West’s destructive efforts to eradicate fundamental values, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

"Unfortunately, the world has found itself in a situation where, under various pretexts and supposedly in the name of creating a new ethic by abandoning outdated principles and norms, it has gradually and then rapidly begun to descend into complete chaos, losing an understanding of what is good and what is bad," she said.

In this context, Zakharova noted that as a result of "the West’s destructive activities, both in its own countries and abroad, aimed at dismantling the basic principles of morality," not only children but also adults are now asking what good actually means.

The diplomat recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier signed a decree defining "the basic concept of what is truly good and what is bad." According to her, this was done largely to help adults understand how to speak with the younger generation about values in an accessible way in the areas of education, upbringing, and the formation of the information and political environment.

"This serves as a foundation for us, for adults, to work with the younger generation in clear and simple language, while relying on the existing legislative framework," Zakharova said, adding that adults themselves "should not lose sight of this reference point."