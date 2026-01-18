MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Servicemen of the Battlegroup South destroyed six temporary deployment points and 36 bunkers of the Ukrainian armed forces in the past 24 hours, Vadim Astafyev, head of the group's press center, reported.

"Unmanned systems troops in the Kramatorsk, Konstantinovsk, and Slavyansk directions destroyed eight communication antennas, a Starlink terminal, a ground robotic system, six command posts, and seven UAV antennas. Six temporary deployment points, as well as 36 bunkers and shelters housing Ukrainian armed forces personnel, were hit, and five enemy drones were shot down," he said.