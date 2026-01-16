Ukraine needs to make 'painful concessions' to achieve peace — Czech president

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Ukraine should be ready to make a number of "painful concessions" to end the conflict with Russia, Czech President Petr Pavel said.

"I think that Ukraine has done a lot to make the proposed solution acceptable. I believe there are several painful concessions Ukraine will have to make and is ready to make on the condition that this will lead to peace," the Strana media outlet quoted him as saying during a news conference with Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev.

He did not say however which concessions he was referring to, Strana noted.

Zelensky, in turn, acknowledged that there are several issues on which Ukraine is "not on the same page" in talks with the United States.

US President Donald Trump said on January 15 that the settlement of the conflict was stuck in the mud due to Kiev’s position. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov noted that he shares Trump’s opinion, blaming Zelensky for impeding the peace process.