Putin said he was impressed by specimens of driverless systems

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Specimens of driverless systems demonstrated to Russian President Vladimir Putin before the start of the meeting on autonomous systems development impressed the head of state.

"We have just become familiar at the display with the whole range of such advanced products, discussed various scenarios of their use, including for precision agriculture, protection of forests, construction, for urban facilities and security. It should be directly said that it is impressive! Boldness, variety of proposals of designers, and how technologies created by them dramatically change life around us, form the real economy of autonomous systems," Putin said.

Issues of accelerated development of the national industry of driverless and autonomous technologies are on the meeting agenda, the president added.