Timoshenko to be imprisoned if doesn't post bail within five days

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Yulia Timoshenko, leader of the Batkivshchyna party and former Ukrainian prime minister, will be jailed if she fails to post the $760,000 bail set for her within five days, according to a court ruling read out by the judge.

"The bail amount is to be posted by the defendant or her proxy within five days," the judge said.

During the court hearings held earlier in the day, Timoshenko claimed that she doesn’t have that kind of cash on hand because she sent all of her money to her daughter to fund her business.

While she wrangles up the money, Timoshenko will remain free and will not have to wear an electronic ankle bracelet.

Timoshenko already served prison time under Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich. On October 11, 2011, she was sentenced to seven years behind bars for exceeding the authority of her office while holding gas talks with Russia. She was released from prison by a Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s parliament) resolution on February 22, 2014 after the state coup in Kiev. She spent a little more than two years in prison.