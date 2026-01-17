Danish, French aircraft conduct training flights in Southeast Greenland

STOCKHOLM, January 17. /TASS/. Two F-35 fighter jets belonging to the Danish military and a French aerial refueling aircraft conducted training flights in southeast Greenland, the Danish armed forces reported on social media X.

"Today, two Danish F-35 fighter jets and a French air force aerial refueling aircraft completed a scheduled training mission in southeast Greenland," the message stated.

On January 14, the Danish armed forces reported expanding their presence and continuing exercises in Greenland in close cooperation with NATO allies, due to "geopolitical tensions" in the Arctic. Sweden, Norway, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Finland and the Netherlands announced their intention to send their military personnel to the island.