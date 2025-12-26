Israeli artillery shells eastern areas in Syria’s al-Quneitra — agency

BEIRUT, December 26. /TASS/. Eastern areas of Syria’s southern al-Quneitra governorate came under artillery shelling by Israeli troops, with several projectiles exploding near Tell Ahmar, the SANA news agency reported.

According to the agency, Israeli fighter jets entered the airspace over Syria’s southern regions in the first half of the day. Israeli warplanes were also seen over Damascus and its neighborhoods. No information about casualties among civilians was immediately available.

On November 28, Israel delivered air and artillery strikes on the village of Beit Jinn near Damascus, killing 13 and leaving at least 25 others, including women and children, wounded.

Following the attack, the Syrian foreign ministry posted a statement on its X page condemning Israel’s actions as a flagrant violation of the country’s sovereignty and the 1974 agreement between Syria and Israel on the disengagement of forces in the Golan Heights.