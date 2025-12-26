{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia’s public catering turnover up 8.7% YOY in 11M 2025 — statistics

The turnover had an uptick by 8.2% in annual terms to 377.2 bln rubles ($4.8 bln) this November, Russian Federal State Statistics Service reported

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The turnover of public catering establishments in Russia gained 8.7% year on year in January - November 2025 to 3.865 trillion rubles ($48.9 bln) in comparable prices, the Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said.

The turnover had an uptick by 8.2% in annual terms to 377.2 bln rubles ($4.8 bln) this November, the statistical agency reported.

The public catering turnover under the Rosstat methodology comprises revenues of restaurants, cafes, bars, and the turnover of certain other business, for example, public catering providers for social institutions or for banquets servicing.

Google plans to move obsolete servers out of Russia — RBC
The case in point are the servers used as part of the Google Global Cache system that expedites the content delivery for users
Talks with US on Ukraine result-oriented, Moscow not backing down from its position — MFA
According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the understanding that has developed in Anchorage is being implemented through contacts
Far East needs to maintain pace of economic development next year — minister
In the Far East and the Arctic, it is necessary to apply new technologies in the extraction and processing of minerals, Alexey Chekunkov noted
US national debt has been adding $75,000 every second this year — senator
Rand Paul called US President Donald Trump's decision to cut $5 billion in foreign aid and funding for international organizations for the first time in 50 years "a drop in the bucket" in the fight against spending
Russia, US close to settling Ukraine conflict, final push needed — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov said that it "depends on the other side's political will, especially since Kiev and its sponsors, particularly in the EU, who are not interested in an agreement, have redoubled their efforts to torpedo it"
Russian troops liberate eight communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center forces kept destroying the surrounded Ukrainian combat group in Dimitrov and mopping up the settlements of Rodinskoye and Grishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past week
Su-57 fighter jet successfully evades enemy radars and electronic warfare — Chemezov
Rostec CEO noted that the corporation received feedback on all equipment deployed in the zone of the special military operation
Russia secures $9 bln in new funding for Akkuyu NPP project — Turkish energy minister
Alparslan Bayraktar also confirmed Turkey's plans to launch the first reactor of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant next year
Opening of AAOIFI center in Kazan will facilitate investment inflow to Russia — regulator
The head of the Bank of Russia added that interest in partnership financing is growing worldwide
EU loan to Kiev won’t hinder Russia's strengthening of its position — senior diplomat
EU countries decided to provide Ukraine with 90 billion euros in 2026-2027
Russian forces destroy company of Ukrainian soldiers by FAB bomb in Dnepropetrovsk area
The Ukrainian military is trying to evacuate the wounded and dead personnel from the site of the strike and work is underway to clear the debris
Moscow calls detention of Russia’s Adler vessel by Sweden 'farce majeure'
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Sweden should apologize for the incident
Russia fighting not against Ukrainian people, but against Banderite monsters — Putin
According to the president, it is necessary to dig up the evidence and show it to the world, so that there is no misunderstanding as to the nature of those whom Russia is fighting
Zelensky's address demonstrates intent to prolong conflict — Duma member
As Leonid Ivlev stressed, the rhetoric from the Kiev regime does not advance peace negotiations
Silver prices set new record on Comex today
The precious metal prices gained 8.86% to record-breaking $78.035 per Troy ounce
Senior Russian diplomat rejects deadlines for resolving Ukraine conflict as inappropriate
No artificial deadlines will help here, Sergey Ryabkov said
Russian cars production estimated at 750,000 in 2025 — First Deputy PM
According to the Russian national statistical agency Rosstat, production of cars in Russia lost 12.6% to 591,000 units in January - November 2025
Russian army destroys Ukraine's underground bunkers in Zaporozhye Region
Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky stressed that the seizure of Gulyaipole would pave the way for the liberation of the entire Zaporozhye Region
Russia would like to see friendly Ukraine, senior diplomat says
Sergey Ryabkov did not rule out that Ukraine can be a sovereign state post the conflict
Russian strategic bombers fly over neutral waters of Barents, Norwegian seas
Su-33 fighter jets of the Russian Navy escorted the long-range bombers
Politician says impossible to conduct legitimate referendum in Ukraine
In Viktor Medvedchuk's view, conducting a referendum is another crazy idea floated by Vladimir Zelensky who "has invented a new excuse to whitewash himself"
KVN drones destroy Ukrainian equipment worth two German armies — Ushkuynik
According to CEO Alexey Chadayev, after the invasion of the Kursk Region, the Ukrainian armed forces "were unable to carry out a single successful attack with the mass use of mechanized military equipment"
South Korea asks UN chief to visit North Korea — agency
National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac met with the UN chief in New York on December 18 to discuss cooperation between South Korea and the United Nations, as well as regional problems
Russian diplomat refutes Bloomberg article on Russia's intentions to amend Ukraine plan
"This media outlet does not have any reliable sources close to the Kremlin," Maria Zakharova said
NATO countries really preparing for war, not bluffing — top Belarusian defense official
According to Viktor Khrenin, this is evidenced by infrastructure being built in countries neighboring Belarus, the numerous drills and training sessions being conducted, and the modernization of seaports and airfields for the delivery of weapons
Russia harvested 139.4 mln tons of grain in 2025
Grain threshing gained 10.7% year on year
Belarus will judge US security policy by concrete actions — defense ministry official
"Actions speak louder than words," Pavel Muraveiko
Trump receives box of red caviar from Russia's Far East
The caviar reportedly made such a "strong impression" on Steve Witkoff that he was given an entire box to deliver to President Trump
Kiev steps up attacks on Russia using NATO arms — military expert
Andrey Marochko suggested that Kiev had intensified the number of strikes against Russia using NATO-supplied weapons due to increased ammunition deliveries from alliance countries
Foreign brands vacate 81% more retail space in Russia in 2025 than they occupied
According to analysts, 60 new international brands have entered the Russian market since the beginning of 2023
West uses sanctions to cling to fading dominance — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova emphasized that unilateral coercive measures represent a serious obstacle to establishing a just and equitable multipolar world order
US combat drones attack Nigeria’s Sokoto State — TV
According to the Punch newspaper, a missile strike targeted the village of Offa in Kwara State some 500 kilometers from Sokoto
Russian man wins over $400,000 in lottery after guessing every number wrong
The family plans to use the prize to buy an apartment
Kiev striking infrastructure in Krasny Liman with towed artillery used by NATO — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, Kiev dispatched its artillery unit equipped with M777 155mm howitzers near the locality of Mayaki in the Donetsk People’s Republic
Russian football chief Dyukov says outgoing year 2025 was success for national teams
This year, the Russian men’s national team played 10 friendly matches winning six of them, lost another one and finished three more in a draw
Press review: Ukraine mulls elections and Trump plans laser fleet as gold prices soar
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, December 24th
Almost all Ukrainian brigade deserts — Russia’s security forces
The source said there are quite a lot of units in the Ukrainian army that did not meet expectations of the command
Trump says he expects to speak with Putin soon
The US leader also said he expects to hold a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky this weekend
Energy System of East sets absolute power consumption record
Power consumption totaled 8,295 MW
Russian forces pummel Ukrainian army, equipment in 129 areas over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 590 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day
France looks to reinforce Kiev’s army with four PMCs — Russian administration in Kharkov
Recruitment offices for the four PMCs will be established in nine French cities
Russian electricity exports may slightly drop this year — Inter RAO
Kazakhstan and Mongolia are traditional destinations of Russian electricity supplies in recent years, the energy major noted
West does not believe Ukraine can win without external assistance — United Russia official
Andrey Klimov believes that even with ongoing Western assistance, Ukraine will not achieve its military objectives
End of war in Ukraine to have positive impact on Moldova — former president
Igor Dodon highlighted recent warnings from Western officials, noting that Moldova has faced increasing scrutiny
Zelensky works for MI6, Russian official believes
According to Andrey Klimov, in the first months of the special military operation, there was a real chance to end the conflict through political and diplomatic means
Liberation of Kosovtsevo brings area of over 23 sq km under control — security forces
Guardsmen of the 37th Brigade of the 36th Army of the Battlegroup East advanced 4 km inland and 6 km along the front on the western bank of the Gaichur River
Germany seeks €500 mln fund to address social isolation
Andre Berghegger, head of the Association of German Towns and Municipalities, argued that community meeting spaces should remain open as much as possible, "without long breaks, holidays, sick days or early closures"
India's BRICS presidency to strengthen Russian-Indian cooperation — Russian trade envoy
In 2026, the main focus will be on the practical implementation of agreements reached following Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to India and the Russian-Indian business forum in New Delhi, Andrey Sobolev said
Putin expects next decade to bring unprecedented breakthrough in technology
The Russian leader drew attention of regional and federal officials, and businessmen across all industries to the fact that actually the time of breakthrough was "already here for us"
Russia-US agree to maintain dialogue on Ukraine after Dmitriev’s trip to Miami — Kremlin
Negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement took place in Miami on December 20 and 21
Norilsk Nickel CEO sums up results of Russia’s financial policy in 2025
According to Vladimir Potanin, the year was quite challenging for the country’s financial sector
Japan, Russia fail to reach agreement on seafood quotas — Japanese minister
According to Norikazu Suzuki, the prospects for the negotiations are still unclear
Kiev’s settlement plan differs from one Russia, US working on — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov said it is necessary to conduct an in-depth analysis of the results of the meetings in Florida
Bundestag believes German army has opportunity to ensure peace in Ukraine
head of the Bundestag defense committee Thomas Rowekamp said that the German army "has capabilities that it can use, including in Ukraine"
Russia supplies another batch of Su-30SM2 fighters to Belarus — Defense Ministry
Deputy Commander of the Belarusian Air Force and Air Defense Forces, Chief of Aviation Colonel Alexander Belyaev said these aircraft will soon undergo technical inspection at the air base
China sanctions 20 US defense companies over weapons supplies to Taiwan
According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the decision enters into force on December 26
Russia to step up drone production for Defense Ministry's needs — first deputy PM
Denis Manturov added that about ten companies are currently working with drone manufacturers to supply products to hard-to-reach areas
Sweden better apologize for detaining Russia's Adler vessel — Foreign Ministry
According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Swedish customs and law enforcement agencies, including security services, continued their so-called inspection
Russian economy growing three times faster than eurozone — Novak
The Russian deputy prime minister noted that this year, despite ongoing uncertainty in the global economy, trade wars, and unprecedented sanctions pressure, the Russian economy has demonstrated resilience
Ukrainian army pulls forces toward key cities in Donbass — DPR official
Igor Kimakovsky noted that the Ukrainian military was building fortifications and preparing a line of defense in these areas
Russia has plan in place in case frozen assets are seized — Novak
It will be implemented if such cases arise, the Russian deputy prime minister added
Moldova could help stabilize gas supplies to Transnistria — ex-Moldovan president
According to Igor Dodon, the pro-Western government in Chisinau is not interested in overcoming the energy crisis in Transnistria
Customs transfer $73.3 bln to Russian budget
The target is 97% delivered for the time being, the press service of the customs authority said
Russian stocks up as main trading session opens
According to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices gained 0.95% to 2,739.86 points and 1,108.2 points, respectively
Museum exhibits seized by Finnish customs arrive in Hermitage
"Our consolidated efforts have proven one thing: cultural exchanges enjoy a special status under current international laws and do not fall, at least today, under sanctions," Hermitage Director General Mikhail Piotrovsky noted
Risk of nuclear conflict not eliminated, Russia ready to negotiate — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov said that contacts with the US now intensified, "there is a businesslike, substantive conversation, but great efforts are needed to move further away from this edge"
Tokyo’s decision to close Japanese Centers in Russia is ‘logical, timely’ — diplomat
"Whose declared goals and tasks are inconsistent with the present-day reality," Zakharova said
Russian troops to isolate large Ukrainian logistics center after liberating Kosovtsevo
As a result of active combat operations, conditions have been created for blocking a large enemy logistics center and up to a platoon of manpower of the Ukrainian army’s 110th separate mechanized brigade and 33rd separate assault regiment
Chukotka's 1,000th business resident plans building energy-efficient houses
The V Komforte Group of Companies will create a full-service enterprise in Bilibino
ITAR-TASS: 110 years of agency history in pictures
The history of Russia's central state information agency ITAR-TASS in pictures
Zelensky says US has proposed 15-year settlement agreements
In his words, there are some "technical things" that need to be further discussed
Mobilization in Ukraine, NATO near Kaliningrad: Foreign Ministry statements
TASS has compiled the key statements by the official representative of the Foreign Ministry
Ukrainian media outlet releases Kiev’s 20-point peace plan
Ukraine presented this plan to the American side at recent talks in the United States
Zelensky works to prevent peace deal — Russian military commander
Apty Alaudinov stated that Zelensky's goal is to placate the US, but "at the same time to propose conditions that he knows Russia cannot accept"
Ukraine extends ban on Russian goods imports for year
The prohibited products include meat, fish, coffee, tea, chocolate and other confectionery, baby food, animal feed, alcohol and cigarettes
Ukraine’s prosecutors open five criminal cases on bribing electorate
Non-governmental organisations, viewing the elections, informed about many occasions of bribing electors in various regions of the country
Silver price hits record high
By 1:14 a.m. GMT, the value of silver accelerated its growth to $75.235 per troy ounce
Gazprom to supply Russian consumers with 386 bcm of gas in 2025 — CEO
It will be close to a record, the company’s CEO Alexey Miller said
Sberbank to expand its Indian office network by 10 new locations in coming years
This will improve the convenience and speed of customer service in India, Deputy CEO of Russia’s top lender Anatoly Popov said
Trump threatens Democrats with 'last Christmas' in light of Epstein case
The US leader also noted that Democrats will "have a lot of explaining to do" when their involvement in US financier scandal becomes known
All car plants left by foreigners to be launched by summer 2026 — First Deputy PM
Authorities expect that the volume of the Russian car market will grow to 2.5 mln by 2030, Denis Manturov added
Deployment of Oreshnik was response to West’s aggressive moves — Belarus' defense minister
Only time will reveal how this will influence the broader situation, Viktor Khrenin added
Russia open to contacts, but Europe is not interested in that — senior Russian diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, political contacts between the sides are maintained but this in not done publicly
Belarus designates combat patrol areas for Oreshnik missiles — senior military official
According to Pavel Muraveiko, work to coordinate combat crews’ actions is currently underway
Russian, Indian business showing interest in localizing production — Russia’s trade envoy
Andrey Sobolev said this attitude is increasingly systematically reflected in the agenda of intergovernmental dialogue
Defense industry operating steadily, supplying everything necessary to army — Putin
At the same time, weapons are being supplied "both to the units involved in the special military operation and to the armed forces as a whole," the Russian president added
Russia’s retail trade turnover up 2.5% YOY in 11M 2025 — statistics
Retail sales in November 2025 gained 3.3% annually to 5.22 trillion rubles ($66.1 bln)
Soyuz-5 carrier rocket first launch postponed — Roscosmos
This decision is based on technical grounds, Roscosmos said
Russia rescued Ukrainians abandoned by Kiev in Sumy Region — human rights commissioner
Russian troops brought them to a safe place in Belgorod
Putin holds meeting on state armament programs, defense industry development
The event took place in the Kremlin
Special op experience, work of defense industry sector: Putin's statements
The president noted that the Russian defense-industrial complex is operating steadily, providing the armed forces with the necessary equipment
Russia to test automatic UAV takeoff and landing system on ships by 2028
In addition, it is planned to create an automatic mooring system for autonomous vessels, prepare a draft requirement for the design and modernization of control and communication systems for autonomous inland waterway vessels, and a methodology for certifying control and communication systems
Ukrainian soldiers ignore pressure to celebrate Catholic Christmas — military expert
According to Adnrey Marochko, the majority of Ukrainian servicemen continue to consider rescheduling of the Christian holiday an act of blasphemy
Russia plans to upgrade nuclear triad through 2036 — Kremlin
The state arms program is a long-term planning document that stipulates developing, producing and maintaining the combat readiness of armaments, military and special equipment
