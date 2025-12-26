Russia’s public catering turnover up 8.7% YOY in 11M 2025 — statistics

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The turnover of public catering establishments in Russia gained 8.7% year on year in January - November 2025 to 3.865 trillion rubles ($48.9 bln) in comparable prices, the Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said.

The turnover had an uptick by 8.2% in annual terms to 377.2 bln rubles ($4.8 bln) this November, the statistical agency reported.

The public catering turnover under the Rosstat methodology comprises revenues of restaurants, cafes, bars, and the turnover of certain other business, for example, public catering providers for social institutions or for banquets servicing.