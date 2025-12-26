Norilsk Nickel CEO sums up results of Russia’s financial policy in 2025

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The tight monetary policy conducted by the Russian government was worthwhile in 2025, Norilsk Nickel President Vladimir Potanin said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel summing up the financial policy results of the year.

According to him, the year was quite challenging for the country’s financial sector.

"But if I were to highlight one thing, I would highlight, firstly, that we managed to reduce inflation quite significantly, to about 6%, so to speak, reliably. That's a good factor. This suggests that the tighter monetary policy was worthwhile, and some improvement in the financial situation is taking place," he said.

Another positive outcome of 2025 is that businesses have adapted to the sanctions, he noted.

"One of the goals of the sanctions was to isolate our economy, our country in general, and our economy in particular. Both the President and the government devoted a lot of time to creating various alliances for us, opportunities to enter other markets. And this year, in my opinion, was such a breakthrough," he said.

According to the businessman, the current slowdown in the country's economic growth is "a kind of price to pay for financial stability."

"And for business, this is normal, it's understandable, it was a predictable action," he said.