Russian diplomat talks Ukrainian conflict settlement with Turkish ambassador — MFA

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and Turkish Ambassador to Russia Tanju Bilgic discussed a number of particular aspects regarding the Ukrainian conflict crisis in the context of Ankara's efforts to facilitate the negotiation process, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"The focus was paid to the situation in the Middle East and Africa, with a particular stress on developments in Syria, Libya, Sudan, and the Sahel countries," the statement reads.

"They also discussed certain aspects of the Ukrainian crisis in the context of Ankara's efforts to facilitate the negotiation process," according to the statement.

The Russian Foreign Ministry added that the parties discussed key issues of mutual interest, regarding the international and regional agendas.