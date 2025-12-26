Japan, Russia fail to reach agreement on seafood quotas — Japanese minister

TOKYO, December 26. /TASS/. Japan and Russia have failed to reach an agreement on quotas and fishing regulations in their respective exclusive economic zones in 2026, Japanese Agriculture Minister Norikazu Suzuki said.

"We will continue to strive to achieve a result that protects Japan's national interests," the Kyodo news agency quoted him as saying. According to the minister, the prospects for the negotiations are still unclear.

The lack of an agreement could impact Pacific cod fishermen, the agency noted.

Russia and Japan conduct fishing in the two countries' 200-mile exclusive economic zones under a 1984 agreement. They hold annual consultations to agree on fishing quotas and other issues.