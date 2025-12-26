LUGANSK, December 26. /TASS/. Soldiers of the Ukrainian army have recently stepped up strikes on Russian territory using NATO long-range missiles and 155 mm artillery, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Based on an analysis of the use of various types of weapons, military equipment, and ammunition by Ukrainian militants, the recent period has seen an increase in the use of 155 mm artillery, German AT2 anti-tank mines, Storm Shadow missiles, and ATACMS missiles," he said.

Marochko suggested that Kiev had intensified the number of strikes against Russia using NATO-supplied weapons due to increased ammunition deliveries from alliance countries, as well as "the accumulation of certain reserves for active combat operations."