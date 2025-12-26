Defense industry operating steadily, supplying everything necessary to army — Putin

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The Russian defense industry is operating steadily and providing the Russian Armed Forces with the necessary equipment, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on the state armament program.

"Our defense industry enterprises are operating steadily and supplying the troops with all the necessary weapons and equipment," the president said.

At the same time, weapons are being supplied "both to the units involved in the special military operation and to the armed forces as a whole," Putin added.

"I would like to thank the staff of defense organizations for their selfless and valiant work," the supreme commander-in-chief concluded.