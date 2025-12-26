{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Defense industry operating steadily, supplying everything necessary to army — Putin

At the same time, weapons are being supplied "both to the units involved in the special military operation and to the armed forces as a whole," the Russian president added

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The Russian defense industry is operating steadily and providing the Russian Armed Forces with the necessary equipment, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on the state armament program.

"Our defense industry enterprises are operating steadily and supplying the troops with all the necessary weapons and equipment," the president said.

At the same time, weapons are being supplied "both to the units involved in the special military operation and to the armed forces as a whole," Putin added.

"I would like to thank the staff of defense organizations for their selfless and valiant work," the supreme commander-in-chief concluded.

Vladimir PutinRussian defense industryMilitary operation in Ukraine
Russia's defense industry
Special op experience, work of defense industry sector: Putin's statements
The president noted that the Russian defense-industrial complex is operating steadily, providing the armed forces with the necessary equipment
Niger bans issuing visas to US citizens — agency
According to the sources, the measure is based on the principle of reciprocity
Trump threatens Democrats with 'last Christmas' in light of Epstein case
The US leader also noted that Democrats will "have a lot of explaining to do" when their involvement in US financier scandal becomes known
AI breakthrough, personnel training, low unemployment: Putin’s statements
According to the head of state, the next 10 to 15 years will bring an unprecedented technological breakthrough in world history
Russia has plan in place in case frozen assets are seized — Novak
It will be implemented if such cases arise, the Russian deputy prime minister added
Zelensky says he spoke with Witkoff and Kushner by telephone
Vladimir Zelensky did not disclose the content of the conversation
Russia-US agree to maintain dialogue on Ukraine after Dmitriev’s trip to Miami — Kremlin
Negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement took place in Miami on December 20 and 21
Rutte pushes back against idea that EU can only rely on itself for defense
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte recalled decisions made at the NATO summit in The Hague this summer, where alliance members agreed to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035
Venezuela grateful to Russia for support in defending its sovereignty — foreign minister
Yvan Gil Pinto highly appreciated Russia’ "steadfast support" in preserving a zone of peace in the Caribbean
West does not believe Ukraine can win without external assistance — United Russia official
Andrey Klimov believes that even with ongoing Western assistance, Ukraine will not achieve its military objectives
Russian troops liberate eight communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center forces kept destroying the surrounded Ukrainian combat group in Dimitrov and mopping up the settlements of Rodinskoye and Grishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past week
Over 1,300 restaurants, hotels in UAE will begin using Russian software
The collaboration is expected to generate approximately $1.2 million in annual revenue
Russian Post suspends overland delivery to Baltic States
Delivery by air to these countries continues
Knyaz Vandal drone is used by Russian troops as ambush drone — Ushkuynik
According to Alexey Chadayev, the drone has been significantly upgraded since its introduction in August 2024
Tokyo needs to abandon 'hostile policy' toward Moscow for resumed dialogue — Russian MFA
Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko stressed that the conversation Muneo Suzuki, a member of Japan’s upper house of parliament, highlighted "the importance of Japan’s efforts aimed at preserving the positive achievements of previous years in terms of bilateral relations"
French politician sides with Telegram founder, accuses Macron of creating 'digital gulag'
Florian Philippot also called for France to leave the European Union as soon as possible in order to protect freedom of speech
Two militant bases dismantled in CAR, plans to disrupt presidential elections thwarted
One base housing about 30 militants was uncovered 50 km south of the Auk settlement, they retreated into Chad
NATO countries really preparing for war, not bluffing — top Belarusian defense official
According to Viktor Khrenin, this is evidenced by infrastructure being built in countries neighboring Belarus, the numerous drills and training sessions being conducted, and the modernization of seaports and airfields for the delivery of weapons
Foreign brands vacate 81% more retail space in Russia in 2025 than they occupied
According to analysts, 60 new international brands have entered the Russian market since the beginning of 2023
Liberation of Kosovtsevo brings area of over 23 sq km under control — security forces
Guardsmen of the 37th Brigade of the 36th Army of the Battlegroup East advanced 4 km inland and 6 km along the front on the western bank of the Gaichur River
Russian diplomat refutes Bloomberg article on Russia's intentions to amend Ukraine plan
"This media outlet does not have any reliable sources close to the Kremlin," Maria Zakharova said
US DHS places 27 Ukrainians on list of ‘worst of the worst’ detained foreigners
It is more than from any other former USSR country, convicted of robbery, fraud, armed assault, drug trafficking and sex crimes
First meeting of working group on elections to be held in Ukraine
First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, head of the "Servant of the People" party, Alexander Korniyenko announced it
Bundeswehr should take part in peacekeeping in Ukraine under European flag — EU politician
The head of the conservative European People’s Party Manfred Weber asserted that US President Donald Trump will not "ensure a peaceful settlement exclusively with US troops"
Almost all Ukrainian brigade deserts — Russia’s security forces
The source said there are quite a lot of units in the Ukrainian army that did not meet expectations of the command
Russia rescued Ukrainians abandoned by Kiev in Sumy Region — human rights commissioner
Russian troops brought them to a safe place in Belgorod
Iranian special forces officer eliminated in Lebanon — IDF
Spokesman Avichay Adraee said Hussein al-Jawhari had led operations against Israel in Syria and Lebanon in recent years
Ukrainian army pulls forces toward key cities in Donbass — DPR official
Igor Kimakovsky noted that the Ukrainian military was building fortifications and preparing a line of defense in these areas
Gas supplies to China to exceed contractual volumes by almost 800 mcm in 2025 — Gazprom
CEO Alexey Miller expressed confidence that Gazprom will annually supply China with volumes in excess of its contractual obligations
China sanctions 20 US defense companies over weapons supplies to Taiwan
According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the decision enters into force on December 26
Two Aist-2T satellites scheduled for launch on December 28 — Roscosmos
Unlike their predecessor, the new satellites are equipped with orbital correction propulsion systems, have a longer service life, and transmit data faster
Red Cross receives 182,000 appeals about missing persons in Ukrainian conflict
According to spokeswoman Galina Balzamova, the actual number of families unaware of their relatives’ fate is higher, as not everyone contacts the ICRC directly
Press review: Ukraine aid dips in 2025 and US, Europe tussle over tech dispute
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, December 26th
Arms supplies to Taiwan to bring US no closer to its goals — Chinese embassy
Such moves will not reverse the inevitable failure of Taiwan independence, spokesperson Liu Pengyu stated
Mobilization in Ukraine, NATO near Kaliningrad: Foreign Ministry statements
TASS has compiled the key statements by the official representative of the Foreign Ministry
Germany seeks €500 mln fund to address social isolation
Andre Berghegger, head of the Association of German Towns and Municipalities, argued that community meeting spaces should remain open as much as possible, "without long breaks, holidays, sick days or early closures"
China ready to strengthen international arms control system — embassy in US
Spokesperson Liu Pengyu emphasized that China has always adhered to the path of peaceful development
Zelensky works for MI6, Russian official believes
According to Andrey Klimov, in the first months of the special military operation, there was a real chance to end the conflict through political and diplomatic means
Zelensky works to prevent peace deal — Russian military commander
Apty Alaudinov stated that Zelensky's goal is to placate the US, but "at the same time to propose conditions that he knows Russia cannot accept"
Russian senator says Hunter Biden's NYP interview proves Dems tied to Ukraine corruption
When Hunter Biden says that Ukraine is a viper’s den of corruption, he is describing a system to which he was a party through his father’s position, Alexander Voloshin noted
Zelensky office representatives visit DPR's Kramatorsk early this week — military expert
Available data and indirect evidence suggest that the visit was most likely connected to the process of the so-called peaceful settlement and the resolution of technical issues at the local level, Andrey Marochko said
Press review: Zelensky peace plan is no-go for Russia and Trump puts on peacemaker hat
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, December 25th
Deployment of Oreshnik was response to West’s aggressive moves — Belarus' defense minister
Only time will reveal how this will influence the broader situation, Viktor Khrenin added
Moscow understands grounds for Azerbaijani leader's absence from CIS summit — MFA
Maria Zakharova said that Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier congratulated the Azerbaijani president on his birthday during a phone call
Russian troops to isolate large Ukrainian logistics center after liberating Kosovtsevo
As a result of active combat operations, conditions have been created for blocking a large enemy logistics center and up to a platoon of manpower of the Ukrainian army’s 110th separate mechanized brigade and 33rd separate assault regiment
Politician says impossible to conduct legitimate referendum in Ukraine
In Viktor Medvedchuk's view, conducting a referendum is another crazy idea floated by Vladimir Zelensky who "has invented a new excuse to whitewash himself"
Russian army destroys Ukraine's underground bunkers in Zaporozhye Region
Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky stressed that the seizure of Gulyaipole would pave the way for the liberation of the entire Zaporozhye Region
Zelensky says agreed to meet with Trump
"Much may be decided before the New Year," Vladimir Zelensky added
Russian official calls envoys Witkoff, Dmitriev public diplomacy figures
According to Andrey Klimov, it is impossible to cover everything through classical diplomacy alone
US ready to facilitate peace talks between Cambodia, Thailand — Rubio
US Secretary of State spoke with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet to "express concern about the ongoing violence between Cambodia and Thailand"
Zelensky's Christmas speech was inadequate — senior Russian diplomat
"The inadequacy of such statements permeates the message itself, if there is one at all, and speaks volumes about the level and emotional state of decision-makers in Kiev," Sergey Ryabkov said
Putin notes multiple growth in production of weapons in demand in special operation zone
"The production of armored vehicles has increased by 2.2 times, of light armored vehicles (infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers) by 3.7 times, and military aircraft by 4.6 times," the Russian president said
Zelensky's address demonstrates intent to prolong conflict — Duma member
As Leonid Ivlev stressed, the rhetoric from the Kiev regime does not advance peace negotiations
Harald Kujat opined that the West’s massive support created an illusion for Kiev that "it can turn the strategic situation into its favor"
Topic of settlement in Ukraine covered during Putin’s meeting with business — Kremlin
According to the earlier reports, Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned at the meeting with the Russian business leaders about the US interest in organizing mining at the Zaporozhye nuclear plant
US forces conduct strike against IS militants in Nigeria — Trump
Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth expressed gratitude to the Nigerian authorities, stating that he was "grateful for Nigerian government support & cooperation"
Russian strategic bombers fly over neutral waters of Barents, Norwegian seas
Su-33 fighter jets of the Russian Navy escorted the long-range bombers
Uraldronzavod supplies first batch of Berdysh heavy combat drones to special op zone
During field testing, the drones have proven their reliability, Vladimir Tkachuk said
British police to request data from FBI on possible crimes by former Prince Andrew
The former duke stepped down from his royal duties in 2019 after denying allegations of sexually assaulting a teenage Virginia Giuffre
Russia ready to discuss form of document on absence of plans to attack NATO — diplomat
Maria Zakharova stressed that Russia remains open for serious talks
Ruble becomes strongest-performing currency in 2025 — Bloomberg
As Bloomberg noted, the ruble’s rise has been influenced by reduced demand for foreign currency in Russia.
AZAL plane presumably damaged by warhead elements — Kazakh authorities
The commission concluded its examination of the GPS cassettes recovered from avionics modules No. 1 and No. 3
FSB catches 18-year-old girl trying to plant bomb on Defense Ministry officer's car
The FSB's investigation revealed her plan to plant a homemade explosive device with a TNT equivalent of 400 grams, supplied by Ukrainian security personnel, on a vehicle parked near a military installation
Russia has developed new unmanned watercraft — Ushkuynik Center
According to Alexey Chadayev, CEO of the Ushkuynik Research and Production Center, Ushkuynik’s residents have also developed new unmanned aerial vehicles
Sweden better apologize for detaining Russia's Adler vessel — Foreign Ministry
According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Swedish customs and law enforcement agencies, including security services, continued their so-called inspection
German customs involved in legal arbitrariness against Russians — Foreign Ministry
According to Maria Zakharova, Germany has de facto been turned into a territory of lawlessness for people of a certain nationality, in this case, citizens of Russia
Launch of Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket from Plesetsk proceeded normally — Russian top brass
Spacecraft was inserted into the target orbit at the calculated time and taken over for control by the ground assets of the Aerospace forces
EU twists law of sea by pushing Russian 'shadow fleet' narrative — diplomat
Maria Zakharova added that another EU's declaration shows no sign of a serious analysis of the law of the sea or its applications in specific circumstances
Russian troops liberate Svyato-Pokrovskoye community in Donetsk region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 215 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and six armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Lavrov discusses preparations for CSTO summit in Moscow in November — Foreign Ministry
The meeting was attended by representatives of the presidential administration, federal executive authorities and organizations involved in this work
French rush to resell Christmas gifts floods online marketplaces
According to Ouest-France, eBay had already recorded 500,000 listings by the morning of December 25 and expects the total number of posts to rise by 400%
No prerequisites for HIV vaccine in near future — Russian academic
Gennady Onishchenko added that despite the absence of a vaccine, HIV-infected patients today, thanks to treatment, can maintain a decent quality of life and give birth to healthy children
Switzerland should respect Russia and do business with it — Swiss businessman
Tito Tettamanti said the West made a mistake by intervening too much in Ukraine's affairs to weaken Russia
Ukrainian soldiers ignore pressure to celebrate Catholic Christmas — military expert
According to Adnrey Marochko, the majority of Ukrainian servicemen continue to consider rescheduling of the Christian holiday an act of blasphemy
Kiev has no resources to feed 800,000-strong army mentioned by Zelensky — Russian envoy
Rodion Miroshnik added that it remains unclear what the first point of Zelensky’s plan, intended to affirm Ukraine’s sovereignty, actually means
DPRK announces death of senior official Kim Chang Son
The KCNA stated that he long occupied important party and state positions
Su-57 fighter jet successfully evades enemy radars and electronic warfare — Chemezov
Rostec CEO noted that the corporation received feedback on all equipment deployed in the zone of the special military operation
Putin expects next decade to bring unprecedented breakthrough in technology
The Russian leader drew attention of regional and federal officials, and businessmen across all industries to the fact that actually the time of breakthrough was "already here for us"
Moscow calls detention of Russia’s Adler vessel by Sweden 'farce majeure'
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Sweden should apologize for the incident
Russian forces destroy company of Ukrainian soldiers by FAB bomb in Dnepropetrovsk area
The Ukrainian military is trying to evacuate the wounded and dead personnel from the site of the strike and work is underway to clear the debris
KVN drones destroy Ukrainian equipment worth two German armies — Ushkuynik
According to CEO Alexey Chadayev, after the invasion of the Kursk Region, the Ukrainian armed forces "were unable to carry out a single successful attack with the mass use of mechanized military equipment"
Silver price hits record high
By 1:14 a.m. GMT, the value of silver accelerated its growth to $75.235 per troy ounce
Russian MFA claps back at West over Kaliningrad comments
Maria Zakharova said that a certain stupidity and audacity shine through in these statements
Russia approves treaty with Myanmar on protection of citizens in international justice
It was signed in St. Petersburg on May 20, 2025
Russian man wins over $400,000 in lottery after guessing every number wrong
The family plans to use the prize to buy an apartment
Baikonur spaceport, Soyuz-5 carrier rocket ready for first launch — Roscosmos
Roscosmos representatives said that the Baiterek project is in its final stages
Ukraine extends ban on Russian goods imports for year
The prohibited products include meat, fish, coffee, tea, chocolate and other confectionery, baby food, animal feed, alcohol and cigarettes
Trump receives box of red caviar from Russia's Far East
The caviar reportedly made such a "strong impression" on Steve Witkoff that he was given an entire box to deliver to President Trump
IN BRIEF: Russia’s key foreign policy results of 2025 summarized in statements from MFA
Unfriendly nations had to acknowledge that it is impossible to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia
Kiev steps up attacks on Russia using NATO arms — military expert
Andrey Marochko suggested that Kiev had intensified the number of strikes against Russia using NATO-supplied weapons due to increased ammunition deliveries from alliance countries
FBI trained Ukrainian anti-corruption detectives, ex-SBU employee says
Vasily Prozorov stressed that, in essence, NABU is a US project
Russian embassy warns of danger of Ukrainization of Italian politics
The embassy expressed its full solidarity with the Italians who became victims of the Ukrainian Nazis and the irresponsible Italian politicians who condoned them
Bundestag believes German army has opportunity to ensure peace in Ukraine
head of the Bundestag defense committee Thomas Rowekamp said that the German army "has capabilities that it can use, including in Ukraine"
Russia plans to upgrade nuclear triad through 2036 — Kremlin
The state arms program is a long-term planning document that stipulates developing, producing and maintaining the combat readiness of armaments, military and special equipment
Trump administration recalls heads of nearly 30 foreign diplomatic missions — news agency
According to its information, the heads of US missions abroad have been notified that their terms in their current positions will expire in January
Fire area in Temryuk port reach 4,000 sq m
Two tanks with oil products are on fire
Germany to have to return to compulsory military draft — paper
Head of the Bundestag defense committee Thomas Rowekamp said that 20,000-30,000 servicemen leave the active army every year
West uses sanctions to cling to fading dominance — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova emphasized that unilateral coercive measures represent a serious obstacle to establishing a just and equitable multipolar world order
Ukraine has no money to hold elections — Zelensky's office
According to Mikhail Podolyak, Ukraine’s budget has other priority expenditures, including militarization
Casualties among Knyaz Vandal drone operators minimal — Ushkuynik
The head of Ushkuynik named the factors that contribute to this phenomenon
