Kremlin spokesman Peskov says rooting for national athletes at 2026 Olympics

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Friday that he will cheer on all the country's athletes competing in the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy, adding that he planned to watch the official Opening and Closing Ceremonies as well.

"I will certainly watch every competition where our athletes take part. I will be also watching the Opening and Closing ceremonies because it's worth watching too," he stated.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus have been cleared to participate in the 2026 Winter Games under a neutral designation, which excludes the display of national flags and anthems.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games will take place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, from February 6-22, 2026. Thirteen Russian athletes will compete under a neutral status in figure skating, speed skating, short track, freestyle skiing, cross-country skiing, alpine skiing, luge and ski mountaineering.