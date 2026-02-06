MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Western propagandists are trying to involve Russia and others uninvolved into the Epstein scandal, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in connection with the appearance of a generated video, in which Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova allegedly said at a briefing that Russia does not recognize any documents in the Epstein case.

"The purpose of the manipulation is obvious - to create the impression that we are nervous and making excuses. In fact, it's exactly the opposite. The louder Western propagandists try to draw Russia and other innocent countries into the scandal, the more they reveal their deceitful nature," the ministry said in the Antifake section. "It's already on public display today."

The forgery of Zakharova's statement "is so clumsy and inept that it is exposed from the first frame: the scandal was first commented on during a briefing on February 4, 2026, at which Maria Zakharova was present... in other clothes."

The video is based on footage from a briefing on January 30, 2026, the day before the US Department of Justice released new files from the Epstein case. "The fact that this video clip was dedicated to the anniversary of the victory of the Soviet people in the Battle of Stalingrad makes this fake particularly cynical," the Foreign Ministry said.

Western "elites"

The Epstein files show that Western elites "have been abusing, corrupting, and committing inhumane crimes for years, decades, and they are the ones behind the criminal Kiev regime.

"They are the ones who give the Kiev regime enormous funds to kill children and civilians, including legalizing black transplantology on the territory of Ukraine, as was done in 2022 by [Vladimir] Zelensky, by simplifying the procedure for removing organs from people even without their consent. The clumsy and convulsive attempts to disguise the disgusting insides of the representatives of the neoliberal elites only give them away.

"They are afraid for a reason. As Russian President Vladimir Putin said: 'The vampire ball is ending'".