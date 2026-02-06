Israel hits Hamas targets in Gaza Strip to retaliate ceasefire violation — IDF

TEL AVIV, February 6. /TASS/. Israel attacked a Hamas weapons depot and a weapons production facility in the Gaza Strip in response to the ceasefire violation committed by the radicals, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

The Israeli military struck "a structure used by Hamas to manufacture weapons, as well as a weapons storage facility," it said, adding that "steps were taken to distance the civilian population from the areas of the strikes, including advance warnings." "The strikes were conducted only after it was identified that no civilians were present near the terror infrastructure," it said.

According to the IDF, the strikes were delivered "as a response to the violation of the ceasefire agreement yesterday (Thursday), in which terrorists fired shots toward IDF troops operating in the northern Gaza Strip in the area of the Yellow Line." The IDF said earlier that no casualties among the Israeli military were reported.