France ready to continue deepening dialogue on strategic weapons — foreign ministry

PARIS, February 6. /TASS/. France supports the continuation of dialogue on strategic weapons among nuclear powers in the context of the expiration of the Treaty between Russia and the United States on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (the New START Treaty), according to a communique issued by the French foreign ministry.

"The New START treaty, the last agreement on strategic arms control between the United States and Russia, expired on February 5, 2026," the message stated. "France once again reaffirms its support for strategic arms control among states possessing the largest nuclear arsenals and remains fully committed, in particular within the framework of the P5, to deepening dialogue on risk reduction and doctrines in order to strengthen our collective security."

New START, the last international legal document restricting the deployment of nuclear weapons, expired on February 5 due to Washington’s refusal to extend it. US President Donald Trump said that he expected to make a better agreement, which would also cover China.